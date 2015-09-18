Xperia Z5 full HD display is not really all that full HD

First Sony says users should not submerge their *water resistant* smartphones, as they won't really survive the treatment, and now they say their Full HD Xperia Z5 is not really Full HD.

What gives, Sony?

Apparently, the company believes displaying all content in full HD, including the home screen, websites, apps and more would drain the battery too fast, which is why the full HD resolution kicks in only when viewing photos and videos.

The rest of the content is “displayed at 1080p or lower resolution". It's even unclear whether virtual-reality apps will be given the full 4K treatment.

“Xperia Z5 Premium features a 4K display with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels based on SID Standard and enables all video and image content to be enjoyed in 4K resolution. All other content is displayed at 1080P or lower resolution in order to optimise the performance and battery stamina for this device, ensuring you can enjoy the 4K resolution when you need it most”, it says in the press release sent by Sony to PhoneArena.

So having a phone which renders most of the content in HD, and the media such as video and photos in full HD allows the phone to stay alive for two days on a single charge. Obviously, at the price.

Recently Sony warned Xperia users not to submerge its water-resistant phones, as they’re not really all that water resistant. "Remember not to use the device underwater," reads one section.

"The IP rating of your device was achieved in laboratory conditions in standby mode, so you should not use the device underwater, such as taking pictures," it continued.

Sony's promotional materials for its Xperia devices in recent years have always pushed the fact that they work underwater.