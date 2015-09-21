First footage of BlackBerry's Android phone emerges

If you were wondering how BlackBerry's first Android phone, Venice, will behave in action, wonder no more.

First video footage of the smartphone has been released online, and on it we can see its slide QWERTY keyboard in action. The keyboard can also be used as a touchpad by sliding your fingers across the keys. This interesting feature is not unique though, it was already seen on the BlackBerry Passport.

What's also interesting to notice is that the device runs something of a stock Android, with services such as Google Now and BlackBerry Hub pre-installed.

The device's specs are still somewhat of a mystery, but PhoneArena claims it knows what the phone will bring.

It will reportedly arrive with a QHD display, 3 GB of RAM, 18 MP main camera and at least a 3,000 mAh battery. Phone Arena's source also told it that, in true BlackBerry tradition, the Venice's security would be "second to none". Other rumours for the BlackBerry Venice suggest it will have a 5 MP front-facing camera and a 1.8 GHz Hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor. The display size is said to be 5.4 inches.

As for the release date, the exact date is unknown, but we do know (or should I say we suspect) it will be released in November 2015.

BlackBerry is a phone maker which was once considered one of the best but has, similar to Nokia, been defeated by Samsung and Apple, companies that now dominate the smartphone market. With Venice, however, the company just might make a big comeback.