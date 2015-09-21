Kim Dotcom's extradition hearing hearing begins

After years of legal back and forth, Megaupload owner Kim Dotcom appeared in a court in New Zealand on Monday, Reuters wrote in a report.

The hearing is set to determine whether or not he will face charges for copyright infringement in the United States. He is also charged with money laundering and racketeering, Reuters adds.

However, Dotcom believes it's not just about copyright infringement, but about US control over the internet.

"This case is not just about me. This case is about how much control we allow US corporations and the US government to have over the Internet," Dotcom said on Twitter before the hearing began.

“The judges on this case can become the champions for billions of Internet users or a handful of US content billionaires.”

"I never lived there, I never travelled there, I had no company there, but all I worked for now belongs to the U.S.” he also said via Twitter.

However, US authorities say Dotcom damaged its movie industry.

U.S. authorities say Dotcom and the three other Megaupload executives cost film studios and record companies more than $500 million (£322m) and generated more than $175 million (£112m) by encouraging paying users to store and share copyrighted material, such as movies and TV shows.

Kim Dotcom (born Kim Schmitz; 21 January 1974), also known as Kimble and Kim Tim Jim Vestor, is a German-Finnish Internet entrepreneur, businessman, and political party founder who resides in New Zealand.

He has been accused of criminal copyright infringement and a host of derivative charges, such as money laundering, racketeering and wire fraud, by the US Department of Justice.