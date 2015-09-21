Tim Cook mails Apple staff about refugee crisis and donation matching

Apple's chief executive, Tim Cook, has sent an email to staff concerning the refugee crisis, pledging to more than match donations made by employees, and stating that "our hearts go out" to these people.

Cook wrote (as the Telegraph spotted): "As we’ve all seen and read in the news, millions of people from Syria and other Middle Eastern countries have fled their homes because of war and persecution.

"Europe, where many hope to find safety, is experiencing a refugee crisis on a scale that hasn’t been seen since World War II. Thousands of people have already lost their lives as families embark on long and dangerous journeys across land and sea."

He noted that Apple is making a "substantial donation" to organisations providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Europe, and he added: "We’re also making it easy for our customers to support this effort by donating to the Red Cross via the App Store and iTunes.”

Cook also said that when it came to staff members who donate to the Red Cross campaign (and some other unspecified relief efforts), Apple will match that donation and then double it.

As you might have seen last week, Google announced its own donation matching campaign in an effort to raise €10 million (£7.2 million) – a target that was quickly reached on top of the €1 million (£730,000) which the search giant initially gave to front-line aid organisations.

Google’s money will be split between four non-profit organisations: Doctors Without Borders, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children and UN High Commissioner for Refugees.