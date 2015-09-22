Notorious board 4chan sold

The infamous anonymous board 4chan.org, which often made headlines for all the wrong reasons, has been sold.

The forum's owner, Christopher Poole, also known as moot, sold the site to 2channel owner Hiroyuki Nishimura. 2channel is also a bulletin board, similar to 4chan.

Both Poole and Nishimura said nothing about the price of the acquisition.

“Today I'm pleased to announce that Hiroyuki Nishimura, best known as the founder of 2channel, has taken my place as the owner of 4chan,” moot wrote in a news post on 4Chan.org.

“Hiroyuki is a pioneer in the world of anonymous communities, and can be thought of as the great-grandfather of 4chan. His creation of 2channel in 1999 sparked an era of anonymous-centric web culture in Japan that led to the creation of Futaba Channel, the site that inspired 4chan. None of us would be using 4chan today—or potentially any anonymous image board—if it weren't for him.”

Even though it started innocent, 4chan quickly grew into a very popular and quite notorious website. It is almost 12 years old, and has a global rank of 798, according to Alexa.

The forum is completely anonymous and requires no registration to participate in a discussion. The site gained notoriety for the relentless trolling by its users, such as harassing the parents of a teenager who shot himself over a lost iPod, or tricking underage children into viewing hardcore pornography.

It is also believed to be the birthplace of the hacktivist group Anonymous, and was the place where anti-scientology protests were organised.