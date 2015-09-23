Amateur Uber drivers banned in France

Amateur drivers using their own vehicles to transport people via Uber will have to cease their operations in France, because the country’s Constitutional Court says so.

This is another setback for the European business of the biggest start-up company in the world, which is facing a lot of trouble wherever it goes.

Last year, the French government passed a law which banned the so-called UberPOP service and updated rules on how taxi companies and chauffeured cars could compete. Uber questioned the legality of the law, but has, apparently, failed.

In a report by Reuters, it is said that the Constitutional Court rejected all of Uber’s arguments:

"The Constitutional Court rejects all the arguments raised by the company and declares the contested parts of the law as conforming with the Constitution," the court said.

"While this is a disappointing judgment for Uber, Heetch and other French ride-sharing companies, it will not impact the service we offer in France today which is provided entirely by professional drivers," Uber said in response. "We will continue to work with the French government on new, commonsense regulations that offer riders more affordable, reliable options and drivers new job opportunities."

Uber had already suspended the UberPOP service in France in July after particularly violent protests by taxi drivers and the detention of two of its French executives by prosecutors.

