Microsoft launches Office 2016 for Windows across the globe

Microsoft has launched Office 2016 for Windows across the globe, promising tightened security, and a suite designed for Windows 10 with a focus on collaboration and a number of new features for the enterprise.

The focus on collaboration means that real-time co-authoring has been built directly into the native Office apps (as opposed to just the web apps). In other words, when co-authoring say a Word document, you can see what others are writing or editing instantly.

Skype for Business has been integrated in the apps, and you can also fire up a real-time co-authoring session from within a conversation. Office 365 Groups has also been introduced with Outlook 2016, allowing you to create public or private teams and keep them better connected with a shared inbox, calendar, notebook and cloud storage locker.

Of course, the aesthetics of the Office 2016 suite have been tweaked, as has the interface, and a number of new features have been introduced across the board.

These include the new 'Tell Me' tool which is an assistant that helps you perform various tasks, and improved business intelligence tools have been introduced to Excel. Outlook also has new features bolted on to help manage your inbox, and now offers what Redmond describes as lightning fast search.

When it comes to enterprise features, Office 2016 now includes built-in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) allowing admins to set up document sharing and authoring policies to reduce any risk of leaking confidential data.

Multifactor Authentication is also here for more secure remote access to files, and later this year, Enterprise Data Protection will be available for Windows 10 for more secure content sharing across corporate managed apps and in the cloud.

As well as the Windows suite, Office 2016 for Mac has also been released as a standalone purchase option (it had already been made available, but only to Office 365 subscribers previously).