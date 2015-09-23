The government helps universities teach cyber security

The UK government has decided to pump even more money into cyber security, thus once again showing just how big of an issue it is on the island today, but elsewhere around the world, as well.

It was announced that a £500,000 fund is being put up, to develop cyber security skills within universities and colleges. The goal is to create new and innovative ways of teaching and expanding the knowledge of cyber security, to protect the UK (mostly businesses) from hacking attacks.

According to The Register, the Higher Education Academy will administer the scheme.

The grant to universities was announced during a speech by Ed Vaizey, minister for the digital economy, during which he urged businesses to protect themselves against the growing threat of cyberattack by taking up the UK government’s Cyber Essentials scheme.

“Trust and confidence in UK online security is crucial for consumers, businesses and investors," Vaizey told delegates to the Financial Times Cyber Security Europe Summit. "We want to make the UK the safest place in the world to do business online and Cyber Essentials is a great and simple way firms can protect themselves.”

The numbers speak best – 90 per cent of major businesses in the country have experienced some variant of a breach in the last year.

Small businesses have been spared, but with 74 per cent of those coming under an attack in the past year, it’s still a worrying figure.

More than 1,000 businesses have now adopted Cyber Essentials – the UK government-backed scheme which protects businesses against the most common threats on the internet.