FreedomPop launches in UK offering free SIM-only contract for life

Fancy a free SIM-only mobile contract? Well you're in luck, as FreedomPop has now launched its gratis offering in the UK.

The MVNO has been successful over in the US previously, and will run on Three's network in this country.

If you sign up for the basic plan, you get 200 minutes, 200 texts and 200MB of 4G data per month for nothing. The only charge is a £7 upfront fee to cover delivery and activation.

And you get the service completely free for life, the company promises – not a bad deal indeed! Also the first 10,000 users to sign up will get 1000 minutes, 1000 texts and 1GB of data for the first month only.

So what’s in it for FreedomPop exactly? Well, if you run over your allowance, you’ll be charged per minute or MB, and obviously the company is hoping that with a taste of a minimal plan, you’ll want to upgrade to a beefier tariff with a monthly fee.

Note that the network will send you alerts when you’ve come close to using up your allowance if you wish. You can also roll over unused data to the next month, which is a handy touch.

The MVNO also makes money by persuading folks to take up third-party offers such as coupons or filling out surveys – these gain users free data allowance, and obviously make FreedomPop money from the companies they’re pushing.

Stephen Stokols, FreedomPop CEO, commented: “The UK has had many mobile providers and services enter the market, but none of them offer a completely new business model enabling free service, guaranteed for life.

“Similar to the US, FreedomPop will deliver unprecedented value to consumers with an easy-to-use, high-quality mobile service. We believe everyone should have access to mobile services, and we’re going to make that a reality in the UK.”