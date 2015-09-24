HTC One A9 new leak reveals six colour options

The elusive HTC One A9 has been spotted again, revealing six colour options coming to the smartphone. Evan Blass, the user behind @evleaks, revealed the new colours on Twitter.

Acid Gold, Opal Silver, Deep Garnet, Carbon Grey, Rose Gold, and Cast Iron are the six options. It is surprising to see HTC go with more than three colour options, though some may be exclusive to markets or carriers.

The similarities between the One A9 and the iPhone 6 are uncanny, with the same antenna lines, same bezel on the front, and same curve on the side. HTC has tried in the past to create a new style of mobile, but that idea has been shelved in favour of...copying.

Though this might seem like a premium device, the One A9 will actually feature mid-range specifications. The device will feature a 5-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 13-megapixel rear camera and a front facing UltraPixel camera.

Despite HTC holding a press event on September 29, the One A9 has been slated for a November release. According to Blass, this means another event or press release will happen after the event, although we suspect the One A9 will be announced at the September event.

It will be one of the first smartphones to come with Android Marshmallow pre-installed.

No word on the price. We expect HTC will lower it considerably against some of the high-end smartphones on the market.