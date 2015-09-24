Microsoft expands its China operations with seven new deals

Microsoft has finalised seven deals in China this week, which marks a significant step forward for the American software company which has had a lot of trouble working in the world's most populated country.

According to a report by PC World, Microsoft has finalised deals with its cloud partner in Beijing, 21Vianet, and IT company Unisplendour to provide custom hybrid cloud solutions and services to Chinese customers, particularly state-owned enterprises.

It also teamed up with state-owned China Electronics Technology Group to support the configuration, deployment and maintenance of localized Windows 10. The localised OS is designed for government institutions and critical infrastructure state-owned enterprises.

It also announced that Baidu.com will be Edge's default search engine in China, despite the fact that Microsoft owns Bing.com. In return, Baidu will use its Windows 10 distribution channel to push the OS to Chinese users, called Baidu “Windows 10 Express.”

In other deals, Microsoft announced discussions for cooperation with Xi’xian New Area, a special development zone, on a variety of projects including big data, cloud computing and "smart" urbanization. Microsoft also signed a memorandum of understanding covering cloud computing and big data with the Sichuan Provincial Government.

At the same time, China's president Xi Jinping visited the Microsoft campus, where he met with senior company executives and board members, "watched technology demos and reviewed innovative new devices," according to a Microsoft review of the meeting.

Xi met briefly with CEOs of technology companies who attended a meeting of the U.S.-China Internet Industry Forum earlier in the day. He also met privately with Bill and Melinda Gates.