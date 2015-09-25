Apple looking to break sales record with the iPhone 6S

Apple is confident it will break sales records with its latest two smartphone devices, the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus.

The launch starts at 8am in countries around the world, and people, forced people to stay outside in queues all night, to be among the first ones to get their hands on the latest device from Apple.

The iPhone 6S doesn’t differ all that much from the iPhone 6, but it does come with better cameras both in the back and at the front, and features the 3D Force Touch touchscreen technology.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of worldwide marketing, said: “Customer response to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus has been incredibly positive, we can’t wait to get our most advanced iPhones ever into customers’ hands starting this Friday.

“IOS 9 is also off to an amazing start, on pace to be downloaded by more users than any other software release in Apple’s history.”

The new phone also comes with a rose-gold finish on the rear casing for the first time.

Queues had started to form outside the Apple store in Regent Street, London, the day before the launch, The Guardian reports.

Technology fans looked to be one of the first to get their hands on the new phone, which starts at £539.

Apple is looking to break the record it set with the iPhone 6. In September last year, it said that it sold more than 10 million devices in the first three days of the launch, which happened on September 19.