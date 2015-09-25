Google facing US Android antitrust probe

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US is reportedly preparing to launch an antitrust investigation into Google anti-competitive Android software.

Bloomberg has reported that FTC officials launched the inquiry after meeting with various representatives from other technology companies, who claimed that Google gives priority to its own apps and services on the Android platform.

Google is currently in the midst of a battle against the European Union, which filed antitrust charges earlier this year, prompting Google general counsel Kent Walker to issue a statement saying: “We believe that the SO’s preliminary conclusions are wrong as a matter of fact, law and economics”

This is not the only case to emerge of Google being accused of abusing its dominant position in recent times. There have also been claims of monopoly abuse in India and a similar anti-competition probe was launched by Russian regulators earlier this month.

On this occasion, no formal case has yet been brought against Google and both the search giant and the FTC have declined to comment.

Photo credit: ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock