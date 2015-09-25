iPhone 6S and 6S Plus go on sale with the usual queues

Apple’s new iPhone 6S and 6S Plus go on sale across the globe today, and as ever on a Cupertino smartphone launch day, there were plenty of folks queuing outside major stores, including in London.

The above picture, taken by Martyn Landi and posted to Twitter, shows the queue outside the Apple store in Covent Garden at just after 7:00 this morning. There are a fair few people there indeed, as you would expect, although it’s not rammed.

As the Telegraph reports, the shop opened early at 8:00 to satisfy the rabid fans, with first in the queue being Sam Sheik, who was also at the front when it came to purchasing Apple’s iPhone 6 last year.

The hardcore Apple addicts (and those being paid to queue, doubtless) have apparently been queuing since Monday.

It was the same story over in Sydney, Australia, with a load of folks queuing in the rain, although one enterprising woman held her place in the queue with a telepresence robot – that’s a first as far as we are aware.

There were considerable lines over in Germany too, by all accounts, and of course over at the Fifth Avenue store in New York, where Tim Cook made an appearance (cue loads of selfies).

The iPhone 6S boasts a new 3D touch feature which detects the strength of a press on the touchscreen, and executes different functions correspondingly, and an allegedly much improved camera.

Image Credit: Martyn Landi