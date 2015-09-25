LG 'teaser' video shows off secondary display on V10 smartphone

Talk may focus on the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and new Nexus devices at the moment but LG also has something in store.

Recognising that phone screens can only use larger dimensions as a selling point for so long, LG has taken a leaf out of Samsung's book and come up with a phone with a secondary display.

While the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge provides a little extra screen space with its curved edges, the upcoming LG V10 takes a different approach. A new video shows that it utilises 'wasted' space at the top of the handset to house a secondary 'ticker' screen that can display notifications from apps.

The ticker screen has been rumoured for quite some time now, and the video, entitled simply "Coming soon - teaser," seems to confirm its existence. By moving the front facing camera to the upper left hand corner of the hand set, the area to the right is freed up to display notifications. Just as with Samsung's edge, the feature will only be compatible with specially coded apps, and it should help to improve the battery life of the phone - powering a tiny ticker to display alerts is far less draining than lighting up a full screen.

The 15 second video also reveals a release date of 1 October, so there's not long to wait to see how the new design works. Check it out above and see what you think: