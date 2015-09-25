Samsung opens new Device Solutions HQ in Silicon Valley

Samsung has opened a big new office in Silicon Valley which will be the new HQ for its US semiconductor operations.

The Device Solutions America headquarters will substantially bolster the company’s research and development efforts in terms of its components business.

Samsung has maintained a presence in Silicon Valley for over 30 years now, and this latest campus will be populated by some 700 staff members working on developing products on the cutting edge of tech.

In terms of its size, the building is 1.1 million square foot, and it will play host to a number of research labs working on semiconductors, LEDs and displays. It will also house employees working in sales and marketing, and other support staff.

Samsung’s President of Device Solutions America operations, Jaesoo Han, commented: “Today represents a major milestone as we open our most strategically important Samsung facility in the US and also our biggest investment in Silicon Valley.”

He added: “Samsung’s goal is nothing less than to develop the best next-generation technologies for device solutions.”

Oh-Hyun Kwon, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics, further noted that the company is currently “laying the groundwork for a more aggressive pace of growth over the next several decades”.

Samsung needs to pick up the pace, of course, with recent fiscal results being disappointing. Profit dropped by 8 per cent when it came to the results for Q2 2015, and that represented the fifth successive drop in profit for Samsung.