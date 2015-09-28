Apple revels in record-breaking iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus sales

Apple has announced record sales figures for the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus smartphones, with over 13 million devices sold just three days after launch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “Sales for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus have been phenomenal, blowing past any previous first weekend sales results in Apple’s history. Customers’ feedback is incredible and they are loving 3D Touch and Live Photos, and we can’t wait to bring iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus to customers in even more countries on October 9.”

Currently available in the US, UK and Australia (among others), the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus will launch in more than 40 additional countries beginning 9 October and will be available in over 130 countries by the end of the year.

Two of the most prominent new features on the latest Apple handsets are 3D Touch and Live Photos, making them “the most advanced smartphones ever” according to Tim Cook.

3D Touch introduces new ways to navigate and experience your iPhone by sensing pressure to enable new gestures, enabling users to "peek" into apps without actually opening them.

Live Photos, on the other hand, brings still images to life by “capturing a moment in motion,” revealing the moments immediately before and after the photo was taken to create something akin to a GIF.

To buy an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus smartphone for yourself in either gold, silver, space grey or rose gold, head over to the Apple website.