Apple still the coolest brand in the UK, with Netflix storming up the rankings

So what is the coolest brand in the UK? Well, the CoolBrands official top 20 for 2015/16 has been released, and Apple is still in the number one position.

The second coolest brand is Ray-Ban, closely followed by Glastonbury and Nike, with the next tech company being in fifth position – and that's Netflix, which has made some storming progress up the chart.

Instagram is also doing well with the trendsetters, securing seventh position, ahead of YouTube which is at ninth.

Spotify is also doing well, and is just outside the top 10 at number 11, ahead of Google at number 12.

Other tech brands in the top 20 include Sonos at number 14 and Bang & Olufsen at number 16.

The ranking is determined by CoolBrands' expert panel along with a number of consumers – in fact 2,500 members of the British public are involved in the voting process, via an online consultation.

However, it’s the opinion of the experts that matters the most, carrying 85 per cent of the weighting compared to 15 per cent for the consumers.

Apple has now been the coolest brand in the UK for four years in a row, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon. The only way is likely to be up for Netflix as well, with its ambitious expansion plans on several fronts.