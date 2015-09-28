Awkward scenes as BlackBerry CEO demos the Priv

Ugh, somebody ring the Awkward patrol, we have an issue here.

While demoing its latest smartphone, the Priv, to Business News Network, BlackBerry CEO John Chen has had a hard time operating the device. While introducing the device, he was first caught off-guard by the reporter asking if 'Priv' stands for 'Privilege' or 'Privacy', where he tried to slalom through saying it's kind of both at the same time.

Eyebrows were raised.

After that, he barely managed to bring up Google Chrome, in what seem to be responsiveness issues with the touchscreen.

The worst part about the whole thing is that this is the device that is being tasked with bringing BlackBerry back to life, after the company was pushed aside by Apple and Samsung, together with a couple other manufacturers using Google's Android operating system.

Probably thinking "If you can't beat them, join them“, BlackBerry decided to go for the Android operating system itself, and Priv is among the first such devices.

However, Chen himself admitted that the phone in his hand was merely a demo unit and promised that the final product will merge the best of BlackBerry and Google.

The BlackBerry Priv is said to include a curved 5.4-inch QHD display, a 1.8GHz Snapdragon processor, an 18-megapixel camera, and 3GB of RAM. It also comes with a slide-down physical QWERTY keyboard, which can also be used as a trackpad, which just might become the key selling point of this device.

The device is set to be launched next year.

