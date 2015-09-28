Blackphone 2 privacy focused handset is launched, ready for enterprise deployment

The Blackphone 2 is now available to purchase, the sequel to the original privacy and security focused handset which was released last summer.

The second incarnation of Silent Circle's phone provides full device encryption, using the Silent OS operating system which is built on Android Lollipop.

The mobile operating system boasts a Security Centre from which users can easily adjust various privacy and security settings, including fine tuning permissions for individual apps, and deciding on the data which those apps can access.

Silent OS also offers a Spaces feature which allows for the implementation of a separate and secure environment where important business data can be stored.

Indeed, the Blackphone 2 comes ready for enterprise deployment, complete with support for Android for Work along with Google's various applications – plus it's certified for mobile device management systems including Citrix, MobileIron and SOTI.

The device also offers a remote wipe function should the worst happen and the handset ends up being lost or stolen, plus the Silent Phone app is on board, communication software which offers encrypted voice calls, video conferencing, and secure file transfers among other features.

As for the hardware, the Blackphone 2 is driven by a Qualcomm octa-core processor, backed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 5.5in display fashioned from Gorilla Glass, a 13 megapixel camera, plus a microSD slot for memory expansion.

Bill Conner, President and CEO of Silent Circle, commented: "The launch of Blackphone 2 is a game changer for the mobile sector and for the way we provide individual and enterprise privacy. Blackphone 2 combines an enhanced Android operating system with a suite of apps designed to keep your enterprise and personal information separate and private. We're proud to deliver a safe and sexy device with a seamless user experience."

The phone retails at $799 (£525).