Rose gold iPhone 6S is going down a storm

Apple’s new rose gold iPhone 6S – or the pink iPhone, as it’s generally being referred to – is apparently selling well across the globe.

As you probably noticed, the new iPhone 6S (and its phablet partner in crime) went on sale on Friday, and you can forget things like 3D touch, because what has many punters excited is the new colour.

According to Reuters, FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives has said that his anecdotal evidence – namely conversations with buyers – indicates that the rose gold model represents over a third of early in-store sales.

Of course, the new colour – which in our books is a faintly and very subtle metallic pink – will certainly mark out the fact that you own one of the new models of the iPhone, and the pure novelty will also doubtless be some of the attraction.

Apple is expecting to shift a hell of a lot of iPhones, and has already said it expects to break records, with a record-breaking initial production run already having been rumoured a long time back.

A new sales record is a good bet with every iPhone release though, and we’ll doubtless be hearing about the staggering opening weekend figures soon enough. Last year’s iPhones sold over 10 million devices in the opening weekend (well, the launch Friday plus the weekend, so three days in total).