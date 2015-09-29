Facebook goes down again – this time with a much longer outage

Facebook has gone down for the second time inside a week, leading many to question exactly how many gremlins are running round throwing spanners into the works of Zuckerberg's systems.

As you might have seen at the end of last week, the social network was down for 12 minutes, but yesterday's outage was considerably longer, with 40 minutes of downtime hitting users, according to a BBC report.

Those attempting to use Facebook were faced with a simple message: “Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

And of course, as ever that meant panic for the particularly addicted Facebookers out there, who can’t keep up with the usual minute-by-minute updates of what their friends are doing (or which daft jokes and memes their friends are sharing, more to the point).

The outage struck users here in the UK, but apparently hit hardest over in the US.

Apparently the problem was caused by a glitch with the social network’s Graph API. An update by Facebook software engineer Benjamin Golub noted: “A Facebook-wide issue is causing the Facebook Graph API to be temporarily unavailable. We're working with our core infrastructure teams to identify the issue and will update you when we have more information.”

The problem hit yesterday evening our time, just after 19:00, and apparently pushing the fix took the best part of two hours according to Golub – so this certainly was a major issue.

Facebook will definitely now be hoping for a considerable period of time where everything runs cleanly and trouble-free.

David Jones, Digital Performance expert at Dynatrace commented: “Today’s Facebook outage, even though it was brief, shows just how critical digital performance management is to today’s businesses. In a world where seconds of delay can translate into millions of dollars in lost revenue and impact both reputation and loyalty, an outage of this breadth can wreak havoc – and that’s just what we’ve seen from the immediate reaction on social media.

"Organisations must have the ability to isolate the cause of performance issues in real-time and use this information to prevent users from being impacted, or as we have seen today, businesses and the customers (including Facebook members and advertisers) who rely on them can be thrown back to the dark ages.”

Image credit: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock