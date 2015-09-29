Fujitsu refreshes mobile and desktop enterprise portfolio

Fujitsu has today introduced new and improved models to its enterprise mobile and desktop portfolio, utilising leading-edge security and the high processor performance to drive user satisfaction and productivity.

Jörg Hartmann, Vice President Global Client Computing Business at Fujitsu said: "Today, technology must ultimately empower people to collaborate, to create knowledge and to enable businesses to communicate and engage with customers and partners via a ‘workplace anywhere’ approach that encourages agile and flexible working.

"The optimised technology underpinning Fujitsu’s refreshed desktop and mobile portfolio delivers the highest levels of performance-boosting productivity, lowers Total Cost of Ownership and further cuts energy."

Fujitsu's refreshed desktop Esprimo line-up now includes 'Low Power Active Mode,' which saves energy and enables the devices to enter a standby state similar to that of smartphones, all the while continuing to receive messages and provide incoming call alerts.

One of the most interesting new features is an embedded palm vein sensor - widely recognised as the most secure commercially available biometric authentication technology - which is now available on the latest generation Esprimo Q956.

The Lifebook notebook line has also been updated. The Lifebook E7 series (13.3-inch, 14-inch, 15.6-inch) now each feature the latest 6th Generation Intel® Core™ processor and an improved 15-hour battery life.

For more information on the new products, visit the Fujitsu website.