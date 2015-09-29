Google Nexus launch event: Live stream

Apple has had its go with the launch of the iPhone 6s and now it's Google's turn to take centre stage for its annual Nexus smartphone unveiling, taking place over in San Francisco.

As you may have seen, a fair amount of information has already been leaked regarding what Google is planning to unveil tonight. We're expecting two new phones to be released; the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P. Some of the 5X’s key features include a larger display, (5.2-ich, sporting a 1080p resolution), a finger print sensor and a better camera with more megapixels. It will also feature either 2 or 3GB of RAM, and the USB Type-C connector.

The 6P is rumoured to come with a redesigned body, a smaller display, a new processor and a finger print sensor. It will also have the new USB Type-C connector.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow is also expected to get some stage time at the event. Although the operating system is unlikely to contain any great surprises, there will be some tweaks and improvements to look forward to.

But enough of my rambling, if you want to follow the event live, you can do so right here. So sit back, relax and enjoy the Android goodness.