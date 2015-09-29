Microsoft addresses Windows 10 privacy concerns

Ever since its launch, it was being said that Windows 10 is an operating system that likes spying on its users. From Cortana gathering tons of information about the user, to accounts for kids, which are limited and send frequent emails about the account's activities.

It was even thrown out there that torrent sites are banning Windows 10 users. To address this burning issue, Microsoft executive VP Terry Myerson wrote a blog post, explaining how Windows 10 privacy works, in an attempt to calm everyone down.

“We collect a limited amount of information to help us provide a secure and reliable experience. This includes data like an anonymous device ID, device type, and application crash data which Microsoft and our developer partners use to continuously improve application reliability. This doesn’t include any of your content or files, and we take several steps to avoid collecting any information that directly identifies you, such as your name, email address or account ID,” he wrote.

The personal assistant Cortana requires more data in order to deliver the full experience, he says, adding that it is up to every user whether or not to give such data to the OS.

"With new features like Cortana, which require more personal information to deliver the full experience, you are asked if you want to turn them on and are given additional privacy customisation options," he wrote.

"I assure you that no other company is more committed, more transparent and listening harder to customers on this important topic than we are, ”he added.