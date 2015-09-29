Microsoft changes how it reports its financial results

The American software company Microsoft has announced yesterday it is changing the way it reports on its financial results.

This is the second time in two years the company has done such a thing. This time, according to a press release posted on the Microsoft website, it’s doing it to better reflect its emphasis on cloud and mobile business.

Beginning in fiscal year 2016, the company will report revenue and operating income based on three operating segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing.

The Productivity and Business Processes segment includes results from Office and Office 365 for commercial and consumer customers, as well as Dynamics and Dynamics CRM Online, it says in the press release.

The Intelligent Cloud segment includes results from public, private and hybrid server products and services such as Windows Server, SQL Server, System Center, Azure, and Enterprise Services.

The More Personal Computing segment includes results from licensing of the Windows operating system, devices such as Surface and phones, gaming including Xbox consoles, and search.

Previously, the company reported its financial results under six segments, grouped together under two fairly broad categories – Devices & Consumer, and Commercial.

Microsoft is scheduled to report first-quarter results on October 22.

Microsoft has recently unveiled its latest operating system, the Windows 10, which it also says will be the final Windows. It is more of a service, and less of a product, and has a couple of new features, including the virtual assistant, Cortana.

Windows 10 is used on more than 75 million devices worldwide.