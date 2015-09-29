Virgin Media boosts broadband speeds with new 200Mbps top-tier package

Virgin Media has announced a boost to its broadband speeds and a new 'Vivid' branded service that offers what the company describes as a new standard in ultrafast connectivity.

There are three new tiers of speed being introduced, with the new top-of-the-line package being the Vivid 200Mbps, followed by Vivid 150Mbps, and then a 70Mbps offering.

Existing cable subscribers will be able to upgrade to these packages from the current 50Mbps, 100Mbps and 152Mbps tiers (the latter being the current flagship speed), and upgrades will be offered starting at the beginning of October.

These accelerated packages will be rolled out swiftly according to Virgin, and the company says that 90 per cent of its customer base will be able to upgrade by the end of the year.

The 200Mbps package will allow for the download of a typical music album in just three seconds, and a two-hour HD movie can be piped through in just a couple of seconds over three minutes, Virgin noted.

Gregor McNeil, Managing Director of Consumer at Virgin Media, commented: “Our message is simple: if you want to be certain that you are signing up to true ultrafast broadband speeds of 100Mbps and above, Vivid from Virgin Media is the new standard. The speed of a customer’s broadband connection matters; when you have more you can do more.”

BT will be looking to catch up with its new G.fast broadband technology, and while that theoretically offers speeds of up to 330Mbps, it’s still only in trials currently.