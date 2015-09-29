What to expect from today's Google event

At 5 PM today, Google will kick off its event, where it will unveil a couple of new products.

Those include two new Nexus phones, the Android 6.0 Marshmallow and two Chromecast dongles.

The two new phones set to be released are the Nexus 5X and the Nexus 6P. Some of the 5X's key features are a larger display, (5.2-ich, sporting a 1080p resolution), a finger print sensor and a better camera with more megapixels. It will also feature either 2 or 3GB of RAM, and the USB Type-C connector.

The 6P, on the other hand, will come with a redesign, a smaller display, a new processor and a finger print sensor, as well. It will also have the USB Type-C connector. That's a completely new type of connector, tiny and reversible.

Prices and availability are still a mystery.

Regarding the Android 6.0 Marshmallow, we know that there won't be any huge, surprising features, but a lot of tiny tweeks to improve the overall feeling to look forward to. Now on Tap is the standout feature, but there's also a much improved app permissions system, enhanced battery management, and lots of smaller refinements, down to fixing copy and paste.

The two new Chromecast dongles are also upon us, both featuring a new design, a new app and faster Wi-Fi. Pricing and availability are also unknown, but if Google sticks to the $35 (£23) price of the old dongle, that just might be amazing.

It is time to kick autumn off with some great new gadgets.