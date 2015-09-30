Apple Music launched in China

Apple has introduced Apple Music, together with iTunes Movies and iBooks in China, the media have reported on Wednesday. The company said in a statement that it will give the Chinese access to a vast library of songs for 10 yuan (£1) a month, after the initial three-month trial period.

There will also be a family plan providing service for up to six family members available for 15 yuan/month, Apple added.

The company also said the Apple Music library will feature songs from local artists, such as Eason Chan, Li Ronghao, JJ Lin and G.E.M., but also international stars like Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and the likes.

The same principle goes for movies, meaning consumers will get to choose both Chinese movies, and Hollywood blockbusters.

“Customers in China love the App Store and have made it our largest market in the world for app downloads,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “One of the top requests has been more great content and we’re thrilled to bring music, movies and books to China, curated by a local team of experts.”

Movies on iTunes will be available starting at 5 yuan for rental in HD and 18 yuan to buy new releases in HD. Paid iBooks start at 0.5 yuan, Apple said.

The American smartphone and computer maker also added that the Android version of Apple Music will be released this fall.

Apple Music is a music streaming service. Users select music to stream to their device on demand. The service includes the curated Internet radio station Beats 1, the blog platform Connect for artists to share media with fans, and Radio which incorporates some aspects of iTunes Radio. Apple Music provides music recommendations based on user taste and is integrated with Siri voice commands.