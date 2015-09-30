Google Pixel team announces the Pixel C, a new tablet convertible

The team behind the Chromebook Pixel is branching out, with the announcement of the Pixel C at Google’s event. The Pixel C is a tablet convertible, similar to Apple’s iPad Pro or the Microsoft Surface, but at a cost effective price.

Unlike the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, the Pixel C didn’t receive a full spec reveal. Even now a few hours after the event, the Pixel C landing page on the Google Store doesn’t reveal any information that wasn’t announced at the event.

What we do know is that the Pixel C will run on a Nvidia Tegra X1 processor, 3GB of RAM, and a Maxwell GPU. The display is an oddity, a 10.2-inch 2,560 x 1,800 pixel panel with a “square root of two aspect ratio.”

Like all of Google’s hardware, it will feature a USB Type-C connector. The company claimed 40 days battery life for the keyboard, and two days for the tablet. The keyboard is the killer feature for the Pixel C. It magnetically snaps to the tablet on a 135-degree hinge, but can also snap on the back for more grip and the front to charge through inductive charging.

The Pixel C runs on Android Marshmallow, making it a rather hefty investment for $499 (£328) and an extra $149 (£98) for the keyboard. UK prices haven’t been disclosed.

The new tablet also spells the end for the Nexus 7, 9 and 10. Reports claimed sales were down in 2014, leading Google to move from Nexus to Pixel for hardware over ten inches. The Pixel team are bound to become more invested in the hardware division, with rumours of a smartphone earlier in the year.

No word on when the Pixel C will be available — Google claims it will have more to share in the next few months.