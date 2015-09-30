Chromecast update: new design, wireless settings and Chromecast Audio

Google announced two new Chromecast streaming devices at its event yesterday, one focused on TV and gaming, the other on audio.

The original Chromecast has been updated with a new circular design, coming in three colours: Black, Coral or Lemonade. The new device has dual-band WiFi 802.11ac, which should provide more consistent and high quality video streaming.

Google has created a way for the Chromecast to guess what you’re going to watch next. It will pre-buffer the content, making it quickly accessible. Users will also be able to stream games onto televisions with the new Chromecast, as long as the developer adds that functionality.

Price wise, the Chromecast will remain at £30, making it accessible for almost anyone. On the Google Store, it claims shipping will start on October 12th. The Chromecast will also be available at Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis, and Tesco.

Chromecast Audio

The second announcement was Chromecast Audio, a new device capable of making any speaker compatible with mobile. The Chromecast Audio plug fits into a 3.5mm line out, optical out or standard phono jack.

Once connected, Chromecast Audio will be able to play songs from Spotify, Rdio, Deezer, TuneIn Radio, and other mobile apps seamlessly. BBC iPlayer Radio and other services should be added in the future.

Multi-room audio streaming will not be available from the offset, but Google is working to make this a possibility. This device will also be available for £30.

Chromecast App for iOS and Android

The Chromecast app is also getting a revamp, offering content from installed apps like Netflix and the Google Play store. When clicked, it will take the user directly to the content inside the app.

Users that haven’t got a Netflix subscription will be able to control the Chromecast through the app, allowing them to mute or pause the stream on their own device.