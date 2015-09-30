Google unveils LG Nexus 5X and Huawei Nexus 6P

Google announced two new Nexus smartphones at its Sept 29th event, the LG Nexus 5X and the Huawei Nexus 6P. Both smartphones come running the latest version of Android Marshmallow, which will be officially available later in October for Android partners.

LG Nexus 5X

Starting with the Nexus 5X, the smaller of the two smartphones, built by LG.

Internally, the Nexus 5X fits in with the rest of the smartphones launched in early 2015. It sports a 5.2-inch 1,920 x 1,080 pixel display, Qualcomm’s hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor, 2GB of RAM, 2700mAh battery, and a 12-megapixel camera.

The Nexus 5X comes with LTE support, dual-band WiFi 802.11ac, and USB Type-C. On the back of the smartphone is a fingerprint sensor, capable of paying for things with Android Pay, buying things on Google Play, and unlocking the phone.

The camera is where Google focused most of its presentation, claiming the Sony sensor is great in low-light and indoor areas. It does not have optical image stablisation, but Google claims to have implemented technology to offer software style OIS in its place.

It is available in 16 or 32GB configurations, starting at £340 and an extra £40 for the additional memory. There is no microSD card available, so we would recommend the larger storage option.

Google has three colour options for the Nexus 5X: Carbon, Quartz, and Ice.

Huawei Nexus 6P

The Nexus 5X larger brother, the Nexus 6P, has been developed in partnership with Huawei. It is the first time a Chinese brand has worked on a Nexus device – a deal that seems to mean Google will be pushing its Play services into China.

The Nexus 6P comes with a larger 5.7-inch 2,560 x 1,440 pixel display, but Google emphasized that the size will be similar to a 5.5-inch smartphone, since the display takes up so much of the phone real estate on the front.

Internally, the Nexus 6P is running on Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 810, 3GB of RAM, 3450mAh battery, and the same 12-megapixel camera found on the Nexus 5X. Huawei has added an 8-megapixel front facing camera as well, for “the worlds best selfies.”

Instead of polycarbonate, the Nexus 6P is the first all-metal Nexus smartphone. It still features the distinctive fingerprint sensor on the back, and a large black bar on the top that hides the rear camera sensor.

Dual-band WiFi, 4G LTE support, and USB Type-C are all available on the Nexus 6P. It comes in 32, 64, and 128GB configurations, starting at £449. The 64GB option will cost £499 and the 128GB option will cost £579.

The Nexus 6P will be available in four colour options: Aluminium, Graphite, Frost, and Gold. The latter will be available later in the year.