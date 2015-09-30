Latest Facebook hoax claims social network will charge for privacy

There is a hoax currently widely circulating on Facebook claiming that the social network is going to start charging to keep your posts private.

Of course, most folks – particularly more tech savvy surfers such as our readers – are hardly going to believe that this would happen, but it is worth pointing out that hoaxes are commonplace on Facebook, and everything you read should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Although this current trending effort is far from one of the more subtle affairs.

The hoax text reads: “Now it’s official! It has been published in the media. Facebook has just released the entry price: £5.99 to keep the subscription of your status to be set to private. If you paste this message on your page, it will be offered free (I said paste not share), if not tomorrow, all your posts can become public.”

Naturally, no such thing has been published in the media, and Menlo Park would freeze over before Facebook started charging people to keep their privacy. Or indeed before the social network started charging for anything, for that matter.

If it wasn’t obvious enough this was a hoax, the fact that you can dodge the ‘subscription’ charge by pasting a badly written message to your page is another slight clue that something may be amiss here.

Still, plenty of folks have cut and pasted nonetheless…

Privacy-related scams are common on Facebook, popping up pretty regularly in one form or another, as privacy is such a big issue in general for the social network.

