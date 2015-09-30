Thousands sign petition against laws to ban key Uber features

Thousands of Londoners have signed a petition demanding that Transport for London rejects proposals to crack down on the minicab-hailing service.

Transport for London (TfL) is expected to launch a consultation on Wednesday, which is set to propose a number of new rules for London’s private car hire operators, most of which are damaging to Uber.

This has prompted the company to email its users, asking them to sign a petition and save “Uber you know and love”.

According to a report by The Telegraph, as of 10am on Wednesday morning - around 14 hours after Uber had emailed many of its customers in London - more than 69,000 people had signed the petition.

The petition, named “Let TfL know riders and drivers come first”, seems to be getting more than a signature every second, The Telegraph adds.

"Transport for London will soon publish proposed new rules for apps like Uber. If adopted, they will mean an end to the Uber you know and love today," the petition reads.

Uber has also taken to Twitter to promote the petition.

“Uber London needs your support. Sign the petition to let @TfL know riders and drivers come first https://action.uber.org/tfl/ #UbermovesLDN,” it says.

The proposals include a minimal five minute wait between ordering a ride and it actually getting there, as well as a ban for operators on showing cars for hire within a smartphone app – a key Uber feature.

TfL also proposes a limitation on ride-sharing, which is a direct hit against Uber’s UberPool service.

A list of proposals can be found here.