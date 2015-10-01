Apple might be planning cheaper iPhone for spring 2016

Rumours of the iPhone 6C coming to Apple’s September event unfortunately fell flat, but Ananda Baruah at Brean Capital still expects the cheaper iPhone to launch next year in spring.

Apple hosted an early spring event to announce the 12-inch MacBook and Apple Watch, and we suspect that this event will become annual, as we move away from the October event.

This would be a smart place to launch the 6C, considering Apple doesn’t necessarily want the cheaper iPhone to be bundled with the 6S and 6S Plus. Having the iPhone 6C come later should prevent customers that wanted the 6S or 6S Plus from buying the 6C.

It isn’t the first time analysts have predicted a cheaper iPhone, only to be disappointed at launch. Apple seems content to continue lowering the price of last year’s model, instead of adding a new polycarbonate phone underneath the current flagship models.

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are also still popular around the world, and will most likely hit more sales than the 6C would. Apple still hasn’t released any information on sales for the iPhone 5C, but that year, Apple noted its lowest growth since the original iPhone launch.

That said, some Apple customers might be asking for a smaller iPhone, and the launch of the 6 and 6 Plus ended the 4-inch model. The 6C might become the iPhone Mini, to fit with the iPad branding.

Even if the iPhone 6C rumours are fake, we still expect Apple to host an event in spring to announce new iPads, MacBooks, and an update to the Apple Watch. This should be the next event to look forward to from Apple, since the October event has reportedly been scrapped.