Don’t let your cloud service provider affect your customers

Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) recent connectivity issue left many high level Internet properties (including Slack, Netflix and Pinterest) offline. Although AWS was up and running, end users were not able to access their services.

While Cloud companies are purpose-built for scale and can rely on multiple instance networks, they all depend on the Internet to deliver their services to customers. With an average of 3,000 outages affecting the Internet every day, IT decision makers need to plan for the impact of cloud service downtime.

Cloud service downtime = huge costs

Disruptions in cloud-based services can potentially be felt by thousands of companies using a cloud location, CDN or data network in the event of a hijack or outage. Connectivity issues which prevent companies from accessing functioning cloud services can in turn affect customer experiences and damage real-times sales, future sales and brand reputation.

With this in mind, the cost of even a regional failure in Internet service delivery can be a huge burden to businesses; Gartner estimated that network downtime can cost a business up to £345,000 ($540,000) an hour.

The outage experienced by AWS demonstrates the importance of visibility into Internet Performance. Whilst thousands of Internet outages can affect cloud service providers, CDNs, and Transit providers every day, tools are available for those businesses committed to developing a 100 per cent uptime strategy. Only through monitoring the entire path from cloud to end user could AWS have become aware of the connectivity issue and resolved it.

Develop a backup plan

Prior planning prevents poor Internet performance and cloud service downtime. With hard assets now connected to users through either private networks or circuit connections, many organisations are focused on network planning and redundancy strategies.

A backup plan is key for those organisations who need to deliver services to their customers in spite of any outage. Managing cloud assets so they are up and running 24/7 requires IT to plan ahead: organisations experiencing a connection outage with no backup plan will have to wait patiently for the problem to be resolved instead of taking matters into their own hands.

Not every company will have to wait out connectivity issues. The Internet offers a huge variety of connectivity options for businesses that know where to find them. DNS lookups inform your customers where they can reach your services, whether that’s in the cloud or on premise. Cloud monitoring tools exist which can both inform businesses which cloud locations best serve their customers and constantly monitor these connections to cloud locations.

When an outage is detected, they can alter DNS settings to “redirect” customers to an alternative route to reach the business’ available services. By planning ahead and responding to outages quickly, both downtime and its negative impact are minimal. If an issue ever prevented customers from connecting to your cloud provider of choice over the Internet, teams can be confident that efforts to plan ahead enable services to remain up and, more importantly, accessible.

Creating a positive customer experience

The cost of a failure can be huge. Every company needs to mitigate for potential disruptions with a backup plan if they want to continually deliver fast, reliable online experiences to their customers. Customers demand a level of access, speed and security and this user experience is everything.

A strong cloud monitoring strategy ensures that companies do not fall victim to the Internet’s shortcomings.

Understanding the power of Internet Performance enables companies to monitor, control and optimise their online profile and take full control of their services and continue to offer customers the best experience possible.

Paul Heywood, Managing Director and VP of EMEA, Dyn

Image Credit: Creativa Images / Shutterstock