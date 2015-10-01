European businesses struggling with digital testing strategies

European businesses are struggling to implement their digital testing strategies, a new study suggests, adding that the businesses are shifting testing budgets to support new developments rather than legacy projects.

In the "Digital Testing in Europe – Strategies, Challenges & Measuring Success” study it is being said that 18 per cent of European businesses surveyed have fully implemented a digital testing strategy.

The study, done by market research and strategy company, Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC), interviewed senior IT and testing executives at 200 large businesses in Europe. It looks at how organisations are ensuring that the testing and Quality Assurance (QA) function is able to support the digital agenda of the business.

“This is often led by departments such as sales and marketing, who circumvent the CIO and undertake their own development projects, while using emerging tools and platforms,” it says in the press release following the study.

The study, supported by Accenture, HP, TestPlant, Applause and Worksoft, found that 26 per cent of organizations in the region have formulated a digital testing strategy but have not yet implemented it. A further 35 per cent plan to develop a digital testing strategy in the next year.

The biggest obstacle in implementing digital testing strategies is in taking a consistent approach to testing across multiple channels of engagement, an issue cited by almost half of all participants. The second biggest issue is that of integrating digital into legacy systems, which was regarded as a ‘primary’ challenge by 39 per cent of participants.

Other key findings include: