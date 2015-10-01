Google and Microsoft end patent disputes

Google and Microsoft have decided to bury the patent infringement axe and move on. The two companies released a joint statement announcing the deal which settled some 18 cases in both the United States, and Germany.

The agreement brings an end to the fighting over a variety of technologies, including mobile phones, wifi, and patents used in Microsoft's Xbox game consoles and other Windows products, the two giants added.

The agreement also drops all litigation involving Motorola Mobility, which Google sold to Lenovo last year while keeping its patents.

Even though the two companies decided to leave the past in the past, that doesn't mean there won't be any patent infringment lawsuits in the future. This was confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson.

"Google and Microsoft have agreed to collaborate on certain patent matters and anticipate working together in other areas in the future to benefit our customers," the companies said in a joint statement. They did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The companies said they have been cooperating on such issues as the development of a unified patent court for the European Union, and on royalty-free technology for speeding up video on the Internet.

The 'patent wars' include a series of lawsuits filed between some of the biggest names in technology today. Google, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung – those are just some of the companies that have sued each other over various patent infringments. Apple has recently lost an important case against Samsung, where it was said that the "slide to unlock“ feature was not essential to the iPhone.