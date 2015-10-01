Huddle boosts enterprise collaboration and updates Android app

Heavy web traffic can dramatically impact performance and lead to a major source of frustration for users of any cloud-based service.

To combat this, enterprise collaboration specialist Huddle is announcing the addition of Dynamic Web Acceleration to speed up its cloud platform. This allows it to increase transfer rates by an average of 80 per cent without compromising security, by using dedicated infrastructure in over 99 cities around the world in order to bypass internet bottlenecks.

"Just as heavy traffic can bring your commute to a grinding halt, so too can heavy Web traffic impact transfer and load times," says Julien Rizzo, product manager at Huddle. "At Huddle our goal is to make cloud collaboration easier, and part of this is ensuring our users don't get stuck waiting for an important file when they need it most".

To help users become more productive Huddle is also launching an updated version of its Android app. The company has seen a 50 per cent month on month increase in active Android users since March 2015, and has updated the app with a number of new features designed to make mobile collaboration easier than ever.

It now allows users to preview files directly in the app, removing the need for third party apps or having to download potentially large files onto a mobile device. Version control is enhanced through access to the latest information about a file, such as when was it updated and by whom. Previously accessed documents will be available to preview whilst the user is working offline, helping to cope with poor connectivity. Users can also improve mobile productivity by reading the latest comments on a file, and providing feedback directly from the app in real time.

"The increasing penetration of Android in the enterprise and the rise of the digital workplace have created a perfect storm for Android apps," says Stuart Cochran, CTO of Huddle. "In fact, we've seen a significant increase in downloads of Huddle for Android in the last quarter alone. We are constantly looking for ways to evolve the Huddle experience for mobile users, and the updates to Huddle for Android achieve just this, making it possible for users to accomplish tasks they would otherwise need to do at their desk, right from their mobile device".

You can find more about Huddle's collaboration products on the company's website. The Android app is available free for existing Huddle users.

Photo credit: Pressmaster / Shutterstock