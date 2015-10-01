Jive gives collaboration a mobile boost

Jive Software has today unveiled a series of updates to its Jive-n collaboration platform, making it even easier for mobile workers to connect with colleagues whilst on the move.

Its range of mobile apps - Jive Chime, Jive Daily and Jive Circle - have now been integrated with the Jive-n intranet solution, enabling employees to work and collaborate wherever and however they want.

"Jive is on a mission to help people work better together. To remain competitive, companies must give employees one digital workspace with everything needed to get their jobs done," said CEO Elisa Steele. "This next-generation intranet solution is tailored, managed and expanded with little or no burden on IT, which delivers immediate value and ROI. It's totally mobile, with smart, elegant apps that keep everyone connected to their company and colleagues on the go."

Jive Chime integration boosts communication by enabling employees to quickly and easily chat and share content with colleagues; Jive Daily provides a news landing page where employees can read all the latest company updates and Jive Circle links with the intranet's staff directory to display organisation chart search capabilities as well as showing individuals' availability and location.

Furthermore, there is enhanced third-party integration with both Google and Microsoft solutions, as well as streamlined set-up and administration processes.

For more information on packages and pricing, visit the company website.