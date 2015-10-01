LG V10 officially unveiled with dual-display, 4GB of RAM

LG has an event planned in New York later today, but most of the information is already on the web thanks to an earlier event in South Korea, where it announced the LG V10.

The LG V10 is a new premium smartphone from the South Korean operator, with a few new funky features. The funkiest of which is a secondary screen on the top of the front panel, just below the front-facing camera.

The black bar that says “Be You” on the right is the secondary screen, measuring 2.1-inches. It has a 1,080 x 160 pixel resolution, and it appears to be a new way to display icons and notifications, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge’s edge.

While not as noticeable at first, the LG V10’s secondary screen is another alarming feature to a rather stale smartphone market. It gives the V10 even less bezel on the front, something display lovers can appreciate.

The primary screen features a 5.7-inch 2,560 x 1,440 resolution display. The design of the phone has a lot of similarities to the LG G4, including the textured rubberized back and the back buttons for volume and power.

Inside the LG V10, Qualcomm’s hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 3,000mAh battery keep the device running. On the back, a 16-megapixel camera with optical image stablisation sits just above the back buttons.

The phone will be available in South Korea starting next month. China, the United Kingdom, and the United States should see a release before the end of the year, with other countries planned. No price was disclosed at the event.