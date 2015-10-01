LG Watch Urbane 2 first Android Wear watch with cellular capabilities

The LG Watch Urbane has received its first hardware update earlier today at LG’s South Korean event, where it also announced the LG V10.

Named the Watch Urbane Second Edition, the new smartwatch brings a few new features to the table to entice customers. The biggest change is the addition of cellular capabilities, allowing users to interact with the smartwatch without a smartphone connected, through 3G or 4G.

Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11ac, a heart pulse sensor, barometer, and GPS have also been added to the smartwatch, allowing a variety of sensors to pick up information on the go.

Internally, the Watch Urbane Second Edition is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 400 processor, 768MB of RAM, and a 570mAh battery; which will last for more than a day. It has 4GB of storage onboard, which should be able to hold a decent amount of apps.

Design wise, LG has shaved off a bit of the bezel, made the screen larger and improved the resolution. We are going to see a few new band options available for the Watch Urbane Second Edition as well, letting customers customise their experience.

LG has invested a lot of time into the Android Wear ecosystem, building more smartwatches than any other provider. Even with all of the investment, it remains behind Pebble, Apple, and Samsung in wearable sales.

The Watch Urbane Second Edition might be able to spark some life into Android Wear, especially if it is promoted on the Google Store, but it lacks any big changes to jolt LG ahead of other competitors in the smartwatch market.