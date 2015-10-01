Online retailers still not prepared for Black Friday boom

Online retailers rely on the holiday season for a high proportion of their revenue, yet a new survey suggests that with Black Friday only two months away, 38 per cent aren't yet prepared for this year's sales.

The survey from email marketing company Campaigner shows this lack of preparedness is despite 70 per cent anticipating a rise in mobile sales and nearly 50 per cent planning to prioritise social sharing for marketing success.

Other findings are that 50 per cent are enhancing their mobile responsive design to prepare for increased mobile sales this year. Social integration is seen as crucial too, with 71 per cent agreeing that the number one add-on for email marketing success is integration with sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Content strategy is also changing with 69 per cent saying they're approaching their content strategy differently this season compared to last year. There doesn't seem to be much consensus on how to do this, however, with almost 28 per cent saying they're using more informational content over promotional content but just over 26 per cent saying the opposite. Meanwhile 22 per cent say they plan to incorporate more video content in their efforts but over 15 per cent are planning a simpler approach to content.

"It's shocking to learn that such a high number of Internet retailers have not yet begun executing holiday strategies for this year," says Seamas Egan, manager of revenue operations for Campaigner. "Black Friday is just a couple of months away, and for most retailers, the holiday season is ripe with revenue if they prepare adequately".

You can see a summary of the survey results in infographic form below.

Photo Credit: Robert Kyllo/Shutterstock