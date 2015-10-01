Starbucks introduces new mobile app ordering system to avoid queues

Don't want to queue for your coffee in the morning? Well, if you frequent Starbucks in London then you're in luck, as the company has introduced a new Mobile Order & Pay service.

Starting from today, the new feature is rolling out to the Starbucks app, and it allows customers to pre-order their drinks (or food) in 150+ stores across London.

It works as follows – you fire up the app, peruse the menu, make your order and then have it confirmed. The order is then sent to your selected local Starbucks, where staff begin to prepare it, and you are sent an approximate collection time for when it will be ready.

The idea, of course, is that you won't have to wait at all, or at least any hanging around will be minimised.

The system has already been used over in the US since the end of last year, and has apparently gained plenty of positive feedback. According to Starbucks, the app typically saves morning commuters some 10 to 15 minutes in their working day.

It has also proved useful for speech and hearing impaired people in terms of helping them get their order across quickly and easily.

Ian Cranna, Vice President Marketing & Category EMEA, commented: “We Brits are famous for queuing, but in an age of such sophisticated technology ‘why wait?’. With more people leading busier lifestyles than ever, saving minutes can really help, so we are excited to be bringing Mobile Order and Pay to our London customers – the first to have this feature outside of the US.

“We think the easy-to-use feature will meet our customers’ needs for convenience and customisation at any time of the day.”

The system is being trialled in London initially for iOS users, but if it’s as successful as it was over in the States, it’ll soon be spreading further across the country, and onto Android.