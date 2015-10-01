Tinder's Super Like rolls out globally

Tinder's Super Like feature, which is basically the same as a normal like, is launching worldwide today, the company has announced.

The feature, which the company describes as "the digital equivalent of making flirty eyes at someone across a bar”, first rolled out in Australia a couple of weeks ago and, according to Tinder, it’s been a smashing success.

“Users are three times more likely to match with someone they Super Like and conversations initiated by a Super Like last 70 per cent longer”, Tinder says on its blog.

“Now, by swiping up, or simply tapping the new blue star icon when looking at someone’s Tinder profile, all users can let that special someone know that they stand out from everyone else. The person you Super Liked will take notice – when your profile appears and they’re deciding whether to swipe right, it will show up with a bright blue footer and star icon, highlighting that you Super Liked them. And when they do swipe right on your Super Like, it’ll be an immediate match! “

Alongside longer conversations and higher match conversion, Tinder cofounder and CEO Sean Rad told TechCrunch that Super Like is seeing a surprising amount of engagement from women in Australia.

He didn’t go into any specifics, especially on the numbers, but he did say that Super Like has yielded an uptick in conversions to Tinder Plus, the app’s premium product.

“We’ve seen Super Like have a meaningful impact on Tinder Plus conversion,” said Rad. “And that stems out of the value that people are getting from the Super Like.”