Apple Music's first trial ended

Without much hassle, without a single word, Apple has closed its first three-month trial period. For those who signed up for the company's music service called Apple Music on day one, their three-month trial is now over.

Apple Music, which launched on June 30, is a direct competitor to the likes of Spotify, Rdio, Pandora and even YouTube, even though the latter is still basically a video service.

Apple has been fairly quiet on the numbers regarding Apple Music, although we expect more details to be unveiled during the earnings call on October 27. What we do know, according to The New York Post at least, is that Apple Music has attracted around 15 million subscribers during the last three months of the trial.

Considering the fact that the service comes preinstalled with all new iPhone 6S and S6 Plus devices, we can expect that number to grow in the months ahead.

Apple will continue to offer 3-month trials to new subscribers looking to try out the service. All those who signed up for the feature to try it out, but forgot to unsubscribe, make sure you do it to prevent Apple from charging you in the future.

According to a report by USA Today, don’t ask Siri how to unsubscribe, because she will simply play dumb:

“And forget asking Siri. She's happy to open Apple Music. But she plays dumb when you talk of leaving it. Apple is also expected to release an Apple Music app for Android phones, though it has been silent on when that app will be available.