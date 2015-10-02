Apple plans to lease second spaceship-style campus

Apple’s spaceship headquarters are half way complete, but the company is already searching for more office real estate. Biz Journal claims that the iPhone maker is currently in negotiations to lease another large scale office, capable of holding 3,000 employees.

The building, currently in development at Central Expressway and Wolfe Road, Santa Clara, is a few blocks away from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino. It is also a few blocks west of Apple’s apparent self-driving car facility, which it forked out £200 million to buy.

[gallery link="file" size="large" ids="130027,130028,130029" orderby="rand"]

Landbank Investments is working on the building, shaped like a three leaf clover from bird’s-eye view or three spaceships. It offers an interior similar to Apple’s own spaceship HQ, with lots of glass and open green areas for employees to unwind.

Leasing a second large office space shows how much Apple is growing, partly due to all of the new teams needed. The launch of Apple Watch, Apple Music, and News alone requires a ton of new designers, developers, and curators.

Add to that the TV streaming service that Apple is apparently working on and the self-driving car, the company might be looking for tens of thousands of new employees by 2020.

The six story campus should allow Apple to move some groups out of the main HQ.

Apple is not the only company looking for more space. Google recently proposed a new campus with a utopian vibe, removing all of the computers, mobiles, and hard workers, and replacing them with cyclists, art projects, and people reading magazines on the grass.