Apple's next big thing might be a smart ring

Apple wants a smart ring. An iRing. Or, as Apple seems to be changing its trends, probably just Apple Ring. The name doesn't really matter, what matters here is what Apple wants to do with it.

According to the US Patent & Trademark Office report published recently, the American company has filed for a patent called “Devices and Methods for a Ring Computing Device”.

It is just a patent and far from a product (as a matter of fact it might never reach the production phase), but Apple has given us hints on what a smart ring's potential use might be. According to the patent application, the ring would be useful where smartphones usually fail.

"The light emitted by a touchscreen may be inappropriate in certain social environments or even dangerous if it gives away the position of a threatened user," the application adds. "A need therefore exists for a more discreet, safer, more efficient, or more ergonomic way to interact with touch pads or touch screens."

So I'm guessing it won't have a display.

As MyTechBits suggests, the device might be used to control a smart TV, a set-top box such as an Apple TV, a computer, tablet, smart home appliance and even the audio or entertainment system in your auto.

However, there are already a number of smart rings out there. Companies such as MOTA, Logbar or Fin all have smart rings on sale, ranging from £60 to £130. They are mostly used to control smartphones and other devices.