IBM and Box continue partnership with new data management solutions

Cloud applications, mobile use and the changes they bring to working methods make managing data in the enterprise a more complicated process.

We reported a few months ago on IBM and Box beginning a collaboration on cloud projects and the two companies have now announced new solutions that can help enable advanced collaboration, data classification, enterprise search and enhanced analytics.

"Organisations in every industry have an unprecedented opportunity to transform the way they connect with customers, collaborate with partners and engage with their colleagues and employees by gaining control over their data," says Rich Howarth, Vice President, Enterprise Content Management Products and Strategy at IBM. "Together IBM and Box are bringing the best cloud collaboration and content management solutions to bear to help our clients turn their data into a resource that they can call on to drive growth".

There are four new offerings, IBM Content Navigator with Box helps customers search, access and share content across both on-premise and Box environments, with a single integrated view. IBM Content Navigator provides an interface and development platform that clients can use to shape the user experience of content within desktop and mobile ECM solutions.

IBM StoredIQ with Box helps companies make more informed business decisions by providing them with an in-depth assessment of unstructured data across Box and on-premise environments, including where it resides. Using IBM StoredIQ with Box, customers will be able to search on-premise and Box-based data, classify it and migrate it to the Box Platform.

IBM Case Manager with Box helps seamlessly enable sharing content on the Box platform with external participants as part of the business process. It’s designed to optimise results by applying context to content and enabling flexibility across business processes.

Finally, IBM Datacap with Box helps businesses capture documents across multiple sources, extract key information from them, and store them to Box. This can help businesses reduce costs and increase accuracy and speed in powering workflows, regardless of device.

"The Box and IBM partnership reimagines enterprise content management and collaboration for the digital enterprise, meeting the deepest of security and control requirements while unlocking content experiences and digital business processes that were not previously possible," says Whitney Bouck, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise at Box.

"As you can see with today's news, Box and IBM are committed to a rapid pace of joint innovation, and there’s much more to come".

You can find out more about the partnership on the IBM website.