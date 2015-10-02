iPhone 6S and the S6 Plus phones turning off at random

iPhone 6S owners are reporting their device shutting off at random, even when it is fully charged, the media reported on Friday.

According to multiple posts on both Reddit and Apple forums, people are seeing their brand new phones, mostly iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus turn off completely. When this happens, the phone requires a "hard reset" - holding down the power and home button for 10 seconds - for it to restart.

According to users of the MacRumors forums, the bug is not limited to the two newest of the Apple phones. Older models seem to be experiencing the same thing, which has lead everyone to the conclusion that this is a software issue.

Users of iOS 9.0.1 - an update to iOS 9 that was released last week, appera to be most affected.

Apple released its latest update, iOS 9.0.2, released two days ago, and it contained a number of fixes, but phone turning off was not among them.

"The only way the phone would turn on was when I held the power and home button together for like 10 seconds. When the phone came to life, it had 100 per cent battery and everything else seemed normal," one user wrote on Reddit.

Others reported that their home button would be unusually hot when they turned it back on.

The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus went on sale last week, and Apple said it had seen record opening weekend sales of the phones, with some 13 million sold. The company is yet to comment on the problem.